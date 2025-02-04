Fantasy Soccer
Matteo Guendouzi News: Quiet in Cagliari game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Guendouzi (illness) had one cross (one on target), one corner, one interception and one clearance in Monday's 2-1 win over Cagliari.

Guendouzi wasn't affected by a recent bout with the flu but didn't fill it up on either end. He has assisted twice and tallied eight chances created, nine crosses (two accurate), thee tackles and five interceptions in his last five displays.

