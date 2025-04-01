Matteo Guendouzi News: Will sit out Atalanta clash
Guendouzi won one of two tackles and had two interceptions, three clearances and three blocks and picked up his fifth yellow card in Monday's
Guendouzi had a fine defensive performance, but it didn't suffice to completely stop the opponents. He'll miss the next game due to yellow-card accumulation. Matias Vecino or Reda Belahyane will replace him in the midfield against Atalanta on Sunday.
