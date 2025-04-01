Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matteo Guendouzi headshot

Matteo Guendouzi News: Will sit out Atalanta clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Guendouzi won one of two tackles and had two interceptions, three clearances and three blocks and picked up his fifth yellow card in Monday's

Guendouzi had a fine defensive performance, but it didn't suffice to completely stop the opponents. He'll miss the next game due to yellow-card accumulation. Matias Vecino or Reda Belahyane will replace him in the midfield against Atalanta on Sunday.

Matteo Guendouzi
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now