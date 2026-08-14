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Matteo Pessina Injury: Set for knee surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Pessina will go under the knife to address a patellar dislocation and could be out for two months, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Pessina sprained his knee in training and is currently believed to have avoided ligament or meniscus damage, which would have sidelined him for more time. Leonardo Colombo and Foe Ondoa will substitute for him, unless Monza add more midfielders.

Matteo Pessina
Monza
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