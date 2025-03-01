Matteo Pessina Injury: Shakes off serious injury
Pessina (thigh) "will be with us Sunday but is unlikely to play," coach Alessandro Nesta stated.
Pessina will make the squad for the first time since late November due to a thigh tendon tear, but it'll be a while before he sees significant minutes. He was a fixture before getting hurt, notching four key passes, six crosses (one accurate), 15 tackles and 12 interceptions in 11 matches.
