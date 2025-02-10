Matteo Politano News: Assist to goal
Politano assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Udinese.
Politano's assist assured Napoli remains undefeated in 2025 and Scott McTominay his third goal since the year change. With it, Politano has turned a new leaf, his recent form showing such with one goal and two assists across Napoli's last four games.
