Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matteo Politano headshot

Matteo Politano News: Assist to goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Politano assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Udinese.

Politano's assist assured Napoli remains undefeated in 2025 and Scott McTominay his third goal since the year change. With it, Politano has turned a new leaf, his recent form showing such with one goal and two assists across Napoli's last four games.

Matteo Politano
Napoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now