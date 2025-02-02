Fantasy Soccer
Matteo Politano News: Attempts five crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 11:56pm

Politano had five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Roma. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 14th minute.

In three of Napoli's last four games, Politano has attempted at least five crosses. However, cross accuracy has been an overall issue for him at the same time. Though he did provide one assist, Politano logged only three accurate crosses in the four-game span.

