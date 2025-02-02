Matteo Politano News: Attempts five crosses

Politano had five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Roma. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 14th minute.

In three of Napoli's last four games, Politano has attempted at least five crosses. However, cross accuracy has been an overall issue for him at the same time. Though he did provide one assist, Politano logged only three accurate crosses in the four-game span.