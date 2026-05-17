Matteo Politano News: Available against Udinese

Politano served a one-match disqualification in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Pisa.

Politano was replaced by Sam Beukema in this one, with Giovanni Di Lorenzo playing in a more attacking role and Leonardo Spinazzola taking care of the left wing. Miguel Gutierezz and Pasquale Mazzocchi are also options in those roles. Politano had started in five straight matches before his suspension, registering at least one cross and one corner in each of them, totaling 29 (five accurate) and 10, respectively, and adding four key passes, three shots (zero on target) and two tackles (zero won) during that stretch.