Matteo Politano News: Bags lone goal Monday

Politano scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Monday's 1-0 victory against AC Milan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Politano scored the only goal of Monday's match, an unassisted strike in the 79th minute which earned all three points for Napoli. He now has four goal contributions over his last four matches after recording just three across his first 24 appearances of the season. He'll look to keep this momentum going Sunday at Parma.