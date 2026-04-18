Matteo Politano News: Busy but imprecise versus Lazio

Politano registered one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (zero accurate) and three corners and drew one foul in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Lazio.

Politano uncorked one of his highest numbers of deliveries in the season, but didn't connect with a teammate in any of them. He has taken at least one shot in six games on the trot, totaling 11 attempts (six on target), scoring and assisting twice and registering nine chances created and 36 crosses (eight on target) over that span.