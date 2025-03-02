Matteo Politano News: Lively against Inter
Politano recorded one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate), one key pass and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.
Politano was fizzy down the right wing and often glided past his direct opponent but wasn't too precise in his crosses. He has dished two helpers in the last six matches, adding nine shots (one on target), nine chances created and 37 crosses (eight accurate).
