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Matteo Politano News: Lively showing against Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Politano created one scoring chance and recorded three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Udinese.

Politano was one of the most active men for his side and led it in a pair of categories. He sent in at least one cross in his last six displays, totaling 32 (six accurate). He's been a fixture for most of the season, tallying two goals, five assists, 52 shots (14 on target) and 205 crosses (47 accurate) in 40 appearances.

Matteo Politano
Napoli
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