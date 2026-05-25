Matteo Politano News: Lively showing against Udinese
Politano created one scoring chance and recorded three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Udinese.
Politano was one of the most active men for his side and led it in a pair of categories. He sent in at least one cross in his last six displays, totaling 32 (six accurate). He's been a fixture for most of the season, tallying two goals, five assists, 52 shots (14 on target) and 205 crosses (47 accurate) in 40 appearances.
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