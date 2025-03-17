Matteo Politano News: Logs 11 crosses, three accurate

Politano had three shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Venezia.

Napoli's last three games saw Politano log double-digit crosses twice. He got at least a few accurate crosses out of the ordeal, totaling five across the aforementioned games. A downside in Politano's many crosses is that even with them, he failed to log an assist.