Matteo Politano News: Passable displays in Como bout

Politano generated one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Como.

Politano led his side in deliveries despite the low number, as Napoli didn't muster a lot of offense in this one. He has started in four consecutive matches over either Leonardo Spinazzola or Miguel Gutierrez, sending in at least one cross in each of them, amassing 23 (three on target) and adding three shots (zero on target), seven corners and two chances created.