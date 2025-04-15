Matteo Politano News: Productive in Empoli meeting

Politano created three scoring chances and had one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Monday's 3-0 victory over Empoli.

Politano paced his team in deliveries with a wide margin but couldn't corral an assist despite a few pinpoint feeds and the comfortable result. He has scored once and posted 10 shots (four on target), nine key passes, 30 crosses (five accurate) and eight corners in the last five rounds.