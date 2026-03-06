Matteo Politano News: Provides assist in Torino game
Politano assisted once to go with three chances created, five crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Friday's 2-1 win against Torino.
Politano led his side in key passes and bested an opponent in the air and headed the ball toward Eljif Elmas to set up the decisive second goal. It's his four aassists in the campaign. He hadn't had one since early January. He has recorded at least three crosses in the last three fixtures (three starts), racking up 16 deliveries (three accurate) and notching three chances created, four corners and two tackles (two won) through that stretch.
