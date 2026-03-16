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Matteo Politano News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Politano scored a goal off three shots (one on target), made an assist, created two chances and sent in seven crosses (one accurate) during Saturday's 2-1 win over Lecce.

Politano had a man-of-the-match performance here, assisting Rasmus Hojlund for the equalizer just after halftime and then scoring the winner himself with a beautiful volley after the opposing defense failed to clear a corner kick midway through the second frame. This was the first goal of the season for the winger, who was already coming from assisting in the previous game and will hope to keep it up after a very disappointing first half of campaign.

Matteo Politano
Napoli
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