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Matteo Politano News: Sends in five crosses against Sassuolo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Politano recorded three shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners and created three scoring chances in Friday's 1-0 win over Cagliari.

Politano wasn't involved in the goal but filled the stat sheet again, leading his side in crosses alongside Kevin De Bruyne. He has launched at least one in 14 consecutive displays, amassing 84 (20 accurate). He has recorded multiple shots and key passes in the last three bouts, racking up eight attempts (five on target) and eight chances created, scoring once and assisting twice during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his fourth straight outing with at least one corner, for a total of 10.

Matteo Politano
Napoli
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