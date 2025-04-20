Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matteo Politano headshot

Matteo Politano News: Serviceable in Monza game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Politano recorded three shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate), two chances created and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Monza.

Politano put up stats across the board on offense but wasn't as effective and precise as in other instances. He has scored once in the last four matches, adding eight shots (three on target), seven key passes and 17 crosses (two accurate).

Matteo Politano
Napoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now