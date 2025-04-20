Matteo Politano News: Serviceable in Monza game
Politano recorded three shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate), two chances created and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Monza.
Politano put up stats across the board on offense but wasn't as effective and precise as in other instances. He has scored once in the last four matches, adding eight shots (three on target), seven key passes and 17 crosses (two accurate).
