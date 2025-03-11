Fantasy Soccer
Matteo Politano headshot

Matteo Politano News: Seven attempted crosses in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Politano had two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Fiorentina.

Politano attempted seven crosses, one of which came from a corner to make it 17 crosses in total across the last two matches without an assist. This is his 12th game from 27 this season where he has attempted seven or more crosses and has only collected one assist from these games. Seven of these matches have also been at home.

