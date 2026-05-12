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Matteo Politano News: Will skip Pisa contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Politano recorded six crosses (two accurate), two chances created and three corners and was cautioned for the fifth time in Monday's 3-2 loss versus Bologna.

Politano was sprightly on the wing and paced his club in deliveries, but he wasn't directly involved in the two goals. He has swung in at least one cross for the fifth straight contest. He'll miss Sunday's away game versus Pisa due to yellow-card accumulation, considering he was booked once in the Supercoppa. Leonardo Spinazzola and Pasquale Mazzocchi will pick up the slack.

Matteo Politano
Napoli
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