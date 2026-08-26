Matteo Prati News: Joins Racing on loan

Prati has joined Racing Santander on a season-long loan from Cagliari, with an option to buy, the club announced.

Prati arrives with considerable top-flight experience for a 22-year-old, having made 71 Serie A appearances and six in the Coppa Italia. The central midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Torino, making 14 appearances, and has also represented Italy 15 times at the U21 level. Prati should compete for regular minutes in the center of midfield, with his experience in Serie A giving Racing another established option as the campaign progresses.