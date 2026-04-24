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Matteo Ruggeri Injury: Trains Friday, back available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 4:52am

Ruggeri (undisclosed) was spotted training Friday and is an option for Saturday's clash against Athletic Club, according to the club.

Ruggeri had been unable to train on the pitch earlier in the week and missed Wednesday's fixture against Elche as a result, making his return to the training ground a positive development heading into the weekend. The left-back should push to regain his starting role if he comes through Friday's session without any issues, with Julio Diaz having stepped in to cover against the Franjiverdes.

Matteo Ruggeri
Atlético Madrid
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