Matteo Ruggeri Injury: Trains Friday, could return

Ruggeri (undisclosed) was spotted training Friday and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Athletic Club, according to Ainhoa Sanchez of Radio Marca.

Ruggeri had been unable to train on the pitch earlier in the week and missed Wednesday's fixture against Elche as a result, making his return to the training ground a positive development heading into the weekend. The left-back should push to regain his starting role if he comes through Friday's session without any issues, with Julio Diaz having stepped in to cover against the Franjiverdes. Atletico will make a final call on his involvement ahead of Saturday's kickoff.