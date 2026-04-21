Matteo Ruggeri Injury: Working in gym, doubtful Wednesday

Ruggeri (undisclosed) was working in the gym Tuesday and is a doubt for Wednesday's clash against Elche, according to Pascual Ruiz Arnal of Marca.

Ruggeri's absence from the training pitch heading into the midweek fixture is a concern for Atletico with no details provided on the nature of the issue. If he cannot be cleared in time, Julio Diaz could be handed only his second La Liga start of his career against the Franjiverdes, with coach Diego Simeone needing to find a solution at left-back for a fixture that remains important in the final stretch of the La Liga season although the focus is clearly on the Champions League semifinals against Arsenal starting next week.