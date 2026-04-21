Matteo Ruggeri Injury: Working in gym, ruled out Wednesday

Ruggeri (undisclosed) was working in the gym Tuesday and is ruled out for Wednesday's clash against Elche, the club posted.

Ruggeri's absence from the training pitch heading into the midweek fixture is a concern for Atletico with no details provided on the nature of the issue. The defender couldn't be be cleared in time for Wednesday's clash, Julio Diaz could be handed his second La Liga start of his career against the Franjiverdes, with coach Diego Simeone needing to find a solution at left-back for a fixture that remains important in the final stretch of the La Liga season although the focus is clearly on the Champions League semifinals against Arsenal starting next week.