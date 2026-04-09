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Matteo Ruggeri News: Assist from defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Ruggeri assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Barcelona.

Ruggeri was active on Wednesday, and that led to an assist for the defender, finding Alexander Sorloth in the 70th minute for the second goal of the match. This is Ruggeri's third assist in UCL play this season, equaling his amount in league play despite nine fewer appearances. He also did well to keep Barca from scoring, recording two interceptions and four tackles on his way to a clean sheet.

Matteo Ruggeri
Atlético Madrid
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