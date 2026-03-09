Matteo Ruggeri headshot

Matteo Ruggeri News: Assists game-winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Ruggeri assisted once to go with six crosses (four accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-2 win over Real Sociedad.

Ruggeri delivered a perfect cross that was nodded home by Nicolas Gonzalez, and the forward, who had come off the bench, gave Atletico the victory at the 81st minute. Ruggeri isn't much of an attacking threat despite his full-back role, though he can create havoc when he pushes forward with confidence. This was his third assist in 19 appearances (15 starts) in league play.

Matteo Ruggeri
Atlético Madrid
