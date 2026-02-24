Matteo Ruggeri headshot

Matteo Ruggeri News: Assists in Tuesday's victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Ruggeri assisted once to go with five crosses (three accurate) and five chances created in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Club Brugge.

Ruggeri, who recorded two assists on the weekend, followed that performance up with another assist in the Champions League on Tuesday. He assisted Alexander Sorloth's third goal in the 87th minute which put the icing on the cake of a dominant second-leg win. He recorded season highs with five chances created and three accurate crosses in the victory, capping off an excellent performance on both ends of the pitch.

Matteo Ruggeri
Atlético Madrid
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matteo Ruggeri See More
