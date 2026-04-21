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Matteo Ruggeri News: Clears doubt, available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Ruggeri (undisclosed) was not mentioned in the injury report during the press conference and is therefore available for Wednesday's clash against Elche, according to coach Diego Simeone.

Ruggeri had been a doubt after being spotted working in the gym Tuesday, but his absence from the injury report is a clean bill of health heading into the midweek fixture. The left-back should slot back into his starting role in the upcoming fixtures, although Julio Diaz can also see some increased playing time if coach Diego Simeone wants to rest his left-back.

Matteo Ruggeri
Atlético Madrid
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