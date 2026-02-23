Matteo Ruggeri News: Dazzles with two assists in win
Ruggeri grabbed two assists, one tackle won and one interception in Saturday's 4-2 in versus Espanyol.
Ruggeri doubled his goal contributions on Saturday with two assists, one coming on the game winner. After struggling for much of the first half, this is a welcome sight for Ruggeri who will look to build off this performance on Tuesday versus Brugge.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matteo Ruggeri
