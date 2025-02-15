Matteo Ruggeri News: Dynamic against Cagliari

Ruggeri (illness) had six crosses (two accurate), three tackles (two won), two clearances and two chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Cagliari.

Ruggeri wasn't affected by a recent illness as he played the whole game and was one of the Atalanta players with the most juice in a subpar collective showing, pacing his side in a pair of offensive stats. He'll rotate with Davide Zappacosta going forward. He has logged four key passes, 13 crosses (five accurate), six tackles (three won) and seven clearances in his last five displays.