Matteo Ruggeri News: Joins Aston Villa

Ruggeri has completed a permanent transfer to Aston Villa from Atletico Madrid, the club announced.

Ruggeri came through Atalanta's academy, making over 100 appearances and winning the Europa League with the club in 2024 before moving to Atletico last summer. The 24-year-old left back has represented Italy at multiple youth levels and has received a senior call up, though he has yet to make his debut for the Azzurri. Ruggeri is expected to compete with Ian Maatsen for the starting left back role. His move to the Premier League brings continental pedigree and international experience to Villa's defensive options.