Matteo Ruggeri News: Provides spark against Inter

Ruggeri won two of two tackles and had one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in 31 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan.

Ruggeri began on the bench for the fourth straight game but subbed in earlier than in his last two performances and was dynamic on the wing. Davide Zappacosta, Raoul Bellanova and Juan Cuadrado (thigh) have gotten more run than him in the last few weeks. He'll look to build on this performance to gain more playing time. He has notched five key passes, 10 crosses (four accurate), six tackles (four won) and eight clerances in his last five showings (two starts).