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Matteo Ruggeri News: Seven crosses Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Ruggeri registered one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Celta Vigo.

Ruggeri recorded seven crosses in Saturday's loss, tied for his second most in a match this season. He also created a team-high three chances, providing nice service to his teammates throughout the match. The left back has three assists in La Liga this season -- all of which have come in his last six appearances -- and he'll look to add to that tally Tuesday at Osasuna.

Matteo Ruggeri
Atlético Madrid
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