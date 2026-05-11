Matteo Ruggeri News: Seven crosses Saturday
Ruggeri registered one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Celta Vigo.
Ruggeri recorded seven crosses in Saturday's loss, tied for his second most in a match this season. He also created a team-high three chances, providing nice service to his teammates throughout the match. The left back has three assists in La Liga this season -- all of which have come in his last six appearances -- and he'll look to add to that tally Tuesday at Osasuna.
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