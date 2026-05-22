Matteo Tramoni Injury: Absent for Lazio game

Tramoni (thigh) has been ruled out for Saturday's match versus Lazio.

Tramoni has been unable to shake off a thigh injury, skipping his fifth straight outing. Isak Vural, Malthe Hojholt and Felipe Loyola replaced him in previous fixtures. He might get another shot in Serie A despite Pisa's relegation after registering two goals, two assists, 28 key passes and 68 crosses (22 accurate) this campaign.