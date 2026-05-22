Matteo Tramoni Injury: Absent for Lazio game
Tramoni (thigh) has been ruled out for Saturday's match versus Lazio.
Tramoni has been unable to shake off a thigh injury, skipping his fifth straight outing. Isak Vural, Malthe Hojholt and Felipe Loyola replaced him in previous fixtures. He might get another shot in Serie A despite Pisa's relegation after registering two goals, two assists, 28 key passes and 68 crosses (22 accurate) this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now