Matteo Tramoni Injury: Sidelined for Parma fixture

Tramoni won't be an option against Parma on Saturday due to a muscular injury that will be better assessed after the match, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Tramoni got hurt in training late in the week and is at risk also for the ensuing matches. Mehdi Leris (thigh), Henrik Meister and Filip Stojilkovic will soak up his minutes, as he can play in multiple roles in the midfield and up front.