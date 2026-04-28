Matteo Tramoni headshot

Matteo Tramoni Injury: Will miss more tilts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Tramoni has been diagnosed with a thigh strain and will skip at least the next two matches, Sesta Porta informed.

Tramoni suffered a muscular injury right before the Parma match and will try to come back for one of the final matches of the campaign. Isak Vural took his spot last week, while Gabriele Piccinini came off the bench. Felipe Loyola, Idrissa Toure and Henrik Meister could also benefit from the situation.

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