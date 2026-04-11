Matteo Tramoni News: Solid on both ends against Roma

Tramoni won three of four tackles and recorded one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-0 defeat versus Roma.

Tramoni had a quality two-way display, matching his season high in tackles, and came close to scoring when the result was still hanging in the balance. He has taken exactly one shot in four consecutive contests (two on target), posting six crosses (two accurate) and two corners over that span. Additionally, this marked his third straight appearance with one or more tackles, for a total of seven (five won).