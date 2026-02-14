Matteo Tramoni News: Struggles in Milan contest
Tramoni had one tackle (one won) and seven passes and drew one foul in 57 minutes in Friday's 2-1 loss to Milan.
Tramoni got the call after not playing last week in the first match under a new coach, but didn't get anything going offensively, halting a 10-game streak with at least one cross, and was yanked early. He'll have to split minutes with Rafiu Durosinmi, Filip Stoijlkovic, Mehdi Leris and Samuel Iling-Junior if he doesn't deliver consistently. He has scored and assisted once in his last five showings, adding six shots (two on target), six chacnes crated and 10 corners.
