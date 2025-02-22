Matthew Bell Injury: Ruled out for Saturday
Bell (hamstring) is out for Saturday's season opener against San Jose, according to the MLS injury report.
Bell is dealing with a hamstring injury and will miss the first game of the MLS season. He was also sidelined during the midweek Concacaf game, and there is no precise timeline for his return. His absence is unlikely to impact the starting XI, as he is expected to remain a bench option this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now