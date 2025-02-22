Fantasy Soccer
Matthew Bell Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Bell (hamstring) is out for Saturday's season opener against San Jose, according to the MLS injury report.

Bell is dealing with a hamstring injury and will miss the first game of the MLS season. He was also sidelined during the midweek Concacaf game, and there is no precise timeline for his return. His absence is unlikely to impact the starting XI, as he is expected to remain a bench option this season.

Matthew Bell
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
