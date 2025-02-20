Fantasy Soccer
Matthew Bell headshot

Matthew Bell Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Bell wasn't in the squad to face Herediano in Concacaf play on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, the club announced.

Bell couldn't feature in Wednesday's Concacaf match due to a hamstring injury. It remains unclear how serious the issue is or if he will be available for Saturday's MLS opener against San Jose. His absence should not affect the starting XI as he is expected to remain a bench option.

Matthew Bell
Real Salt Lake
