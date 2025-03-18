Fantasy Soccer
Matthew Corcoran Injury: Called up with USA U20

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Corcoran has been called up by USA U20 for the matches against Mexico U20 and Japan U20 on March 22 and March 24, respectively.

Corcoran has started the first two games of the season for Nashville before being an unused substitute in the last two games. He will have to wait before featuring again for his club since he will miss Saturday's match against Montreal due to the call-up. He should return in time to face Cincinnati on March 29. His absence will not force a change in the starting XI.

