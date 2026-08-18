Matthew Corcoran News: Assists in win over Inter Miami

Corcoran created one chance, sent in one cross, and logged a secondary assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over Inter Miami. He also won three tackles and made three clearances.

Corcoran is typically known for doing the dirty work in the middle of the park, but he was able to contribute on the attacking end in Nashville's rout of Inter Miami. The assist was the second of the season, and he'll look to continue to contribute on both ends in Wednesday's road tilt with the New York Red Bulls.