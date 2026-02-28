Matthew Corcoran News: Sent off in draw

Corcoran earned a red card in the 84th minute of Saturday's 0-0 draw with FC Dallas.

Corcoran had an unimpressive performance which was made worse by his constant fouls, leading to his dismissal in his first start of the season. He'll now be unavailable to face Minnesota United next Saturday while he serves suspension. After that, he may return to the squad for the fourth week against Columbus Crew. While Bryan Acosta is the natural alternative in central midfield, both Alex Muyl and Ahmed Qasem came off the bench against Dallas and could be in line for increased playing time in the youngster's absence.