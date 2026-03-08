Matthew Corcoran headshot

Matthew Corcoran News: Serves suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Corcoran has served his one match suspension and will be an option for Saturday's trip to Columbus.

Corcoran is set to make his return after receiving a red card vs Dallas. He's started and made an appearance off the bench, collecting two tackles and two clearances in 102 minutes of play.

Matthew Corcoran
Nashville SC
