Matthew Corcoran News: Serves suspension
Corcoran has served his one match suspension and will be an option for Saturday's trip to Columbus.
Corcoran is set to make his return after receiving a red card vs Dallas. He's started and made an appearance off the bench, collecting two tackles and two clearances in 102 minutes of play.
