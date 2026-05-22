Matthew Dos Santos Injury: Suffering from injury
Dos Santos is questionable moving forward with a calf injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.
Dos Santos has been added to the Red Bulls' report this matchday with a calf issue that has him uncertain for Saturday. He's been a creative contributor in New York's defense and a player with legitimate value when getting regular minutes. He has been starting at left-back, with Joyeux Masanka Bungi as a possible replacement.
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