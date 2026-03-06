Matthew Dos Santos News: Signed to first-team contract

Dos Santos signed a first-team contract with the Red Bulls until the end of the 2028/29 MLS season on Friday. The deal also includes two club options for the subsequent two campaigns.

Dos Santos started at left-back in the Red Bulls' first two games of the season, and he's impressed the coaching staff enough to earn a first-team deal. The 18-year-old defender should be a depth piece on the defensive line, but if he continues to play as he has lately, he might be in line to continue starting for the foreseeable future.