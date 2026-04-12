Matthew Evans News: Provides assist in MLS debut

Evans assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 14th minute.

Evans made his MLS debut Saturday in Portland's 2-1 win over LAFC, setting up Jude Terry's 49th minute equalizer with a sharp cutback that teed him up perfectly for a curling finish that pulled LAFC level. The 19-year-old logged 56 minutes and turned in a poised showing with one assist, two shots and two tackles, flashing maturity well beyond his years. Evans and Terry became the first pair of teenagers to each earn their first MLS starts for LAFC in the same match, and their link-up on the equalizer stood out as one of the few bright spots on a tough night for the Black and Gold.