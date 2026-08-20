Matthew Jacob headshot

Matthew Jacob Injury: Won't be ready Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Jacob (hip) is out for Saturday's EPL opener against Manchester United, manager Sergej Jakirovic told Hull Live. "Matty Jacob is out."

Jacob has been dealing with a hip injury since the first preseason match, and the defender won't be ready to play in this tough opener against Manchester United. His absence shouldn't have a big impact on fantasy decisions, however, as he is expected to be a depth option on defense for the Tigers and not much else.

Matthew Jacob
Hull City
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