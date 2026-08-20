Matthew Jacob Injury: Won't be ready Saturday

Jacob (hip) is out for Saturday's EPL opener against Manchester United, manager Sergej Jakirovic told Hull Live. "Matty Jacob is out."

Jacob has been dealing with a hip injury since the first preseason match, and the defender won't be ready to play in this tough opener against Manchester United. His absence shouldn't have a big impact on fantasy decisions, however, as he is expected to be a depth option on defense for the Tigers and not much else.