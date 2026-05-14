Matthew Longstaff News: Brace of assists in win
Longstaff assisted twice to go with four shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.
Longstaff turned in his biggest offensive performance of the campaign, setting new season highs in both shots and chances created with four and five respectively, two of which were converted to earn him a pair of assists. It caps a strong recent run for the midfielder, who has now chipped in with two goals and three assists from nine shots and 11 chances created across his last five outings.
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